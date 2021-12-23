HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Robinson scores 22 to lift Fresno State over Weber State

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 8:56 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 22 points as Fresno State easily defeated Weber State 69-43 on Thursday night.

Anthony Holland had 10 points for Fresno State (10-3). Isaiah Hill added six assists and Leo Colimerio had eight rebounds.

Fresno State dominated the first half and led 44-18 at halftime.

Jamison Overton had 12 points for the Wildcats (9-4). Koby McEwen added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Dillon Jones had 10 rebounds.

