Roberts, Stony Brook host CCSU

Central Connecticut (2-8) vs. Stony Brook (5-4) Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 6:31 p.m. EST…

Central Connecticut (2-8) vs. Stony Brook (5-4)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Nigel Scantlebury and Central Connecticut will battle Anthony Roberts and Stony Brook. The junior Scantlebury is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Roberts, a senior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Stony Brook’s Roberts has averaged 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jahlil Jenkins has put up 13.8 points. For the Blue Devils, Scantlebury has averaged 11.7 points while Andre Snoddy has put up six points and 6.1 rebounds.SOLID SCANTLEBURY: Scantlebury has connected on 48.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 91.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Central Connecticut is 0-7 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Stony Brook is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-4 when fewer than three Seawolves players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Stony Brook offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 27th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.8 percent of all Central Connecticut possessions have resulted in a turnover.

