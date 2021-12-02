CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Roberts scores 20 to lift Bradley over N. Iowa 71-69

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:44 AM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Terry Roberts had 20 points as Bradley narrowly defeated Northern Iowa 71-69 on Wednesday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Ville Tahvanainen had 14 points for Bradley (3-5, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Connor Hickman added 12 points. Rienk Mast had 11 rebounds.

AJ Green had 30 points for the Panthers (2-4, 0-1). Noah Carter added 20 points. Trae Berhow had six rebounds.

Austin Phyfe, the Panthers’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

