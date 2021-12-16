Richmond faces NC State

Richmond (6-4) vs. North Carolina State (7-3) Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays…

Richmond (6-4) vs. North Carolina State (7-3)

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays North Carolina State in a non-conference matchup. Richmond snuck past Toledo by three points at home on Saturday. North Carolina State lost 82-72 in overtime to Purdue on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has benefited heavily from its seniors. Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Spiders points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Burton has connected on 45.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pack. North Carolina State has an assist on 31 of 74 field goals (41.9 percent) over its past three games while Richmond has assists on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wolfpack have averaged 23.9 free throws per game.

