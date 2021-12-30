CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Quisenberry carries Fordham past…

Quisenberry carries Fordham past La Salle 69-61

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 19 points as Fordham got past La Salle 69-61 on Thursday night in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Josh Colon-Navarro added 17 points and Chuba Ohams had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Antrell Charlton had nine assists for Fordham (8-5).

Clifton Moore scored a career-high 26 points and had five blocks for the Explorers (5-6). Mamadou Doucoure added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jack Clark had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up