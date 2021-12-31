Quinnipiac looks for home win vs Rider

Rider (4-8, 0-2) vs. Quinnipiac (7-4, 2-1) People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac looks…

Rider (4-8, 0-2) vs. Quinnipiac (7-4, 2-1)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac looks for its fifth straight win over Rider at People’s United Center. The last victory for the Broncs at Quinnipiac was a 74-59 win on Feb. 4, 2018.

SENIOR STUDS: Rider’s Dwight Murray Jr., Dimencio Vaughn and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.DOMINANT DWIGHT: Murray has connected on 28 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rider is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 61.

WINNING WHEN: Quinnipiac is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Bobcats are 0-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 75 points per game.

