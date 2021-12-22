CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Quinn carries Lafayette over Gwynedd-Mercy 87-66

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:18 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Neal Quinn had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Lafayette to an 87-66 win over Division III-level Gwynedd-Mercy on Wednesday night.

CJ Fulton had 14 points for Lafayette (3-8), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tyrone Perry added 13 points. Kyle Jenkins had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Lafayette dominated the first half and led 48-24 at the break. The Leopards’ 48 first-half points marked a season best for the team.

Manny Clark had 14 points for the Griffins. Ty Jones added 12 points. Aziz Parker had 10 points.

