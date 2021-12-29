CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Presbyterian faces Truett-McConnell

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Truett-McConnell vs. Presbyterian (7-7)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to battle the Bears of NAIA school Truett-McConnell. Presbyterian lost 75-61 at Furman in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Rayshon Harrison has averaged 17.4 points and 4.1 rebounds this year for Presbyterian. Winston Hill is also a big contributor, with 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.ROCK-SOLID RAYSHON: Through 14 games, Presbyterian’s Rayshon Harrison has connected on 25 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 90 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian went 1-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Blue Hose offense put up 69.7 points per matchup across those three contests.

