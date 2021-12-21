Prairie View hopes to end skid vs Wichita State

Prairie View (0-9) vs. Wichita State (8-3) Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View (0-9) vs. Wichita State (8-3)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks to end its nine-game losing streak as it faces Wichita State. Prairie View is looking to break its current nine-game losing streak. Wichita State lost 62-52 loss at home to North Texas on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Prairie View has benefited heavily from its seniors. D’Rell Roberts, Jawaun Daniels, William Douglas, DeWayne Cox and Markedric Bell have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 76 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.DOMINANT D’RELL: Roberts has connected on 26.2 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Prairie View has lost its last eight road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 88.1 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Shockers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Wichita State has 47 assists on 75 field goals (62.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Prairie View has assists on 29 of 78 field goals (37.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Panthers have averaged 19.3 free throws per game and 22.7 per game over their last three games.

