Phillip, UMES visit Charlotte

Two junior guards will be on display as Da'Shawn Phillip and Maryland Eastern Shore will face Jahmir Young and Charlotte.

Maryland Eastern Shore (5-5) vs. Charlotte (5-5)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Da’Shawn Phillip and Maryland Eastern Shore will face Jahmir Young and Charlotte. Phillip is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Young has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Young has put up 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the 49ers. Austin Butler is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Phillip, who is averaging 10 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Young has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 75: Maryland Eastern Shore is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 0-5 when scoring 67 points or fewer.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The 49ers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hawks. Charlotte has 40 assists on 80 field goals (50 percent) across its past three games while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 41 of 97 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland Eastern Shore has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MEAC teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

