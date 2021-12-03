CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Oliver carries South Dakota over Waldorf College 93-37

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 11:14 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Erik Oliver had 20 points as South Dakota routed Waldorf College 93-37 on Friday night.

Boogie Anderson scored 13 points for the Coyotes (5-3), who have won four straight at home. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points. Tasos Kamateros had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Lorenzo Smith had six rebounds for the Warriors.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

