Oduro scores 32 to lift George Mason past Navy 71-65

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 10:37 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had a career-high 32 points as George Mason beat Navy 71-65 on Tuesday night.

Davonte Gaines had 13 points and nine rebounds for George Mason (5-5), which ended its five-game losing streak.

John Carter Jr. had 21 points for the Midshipmen (6-3), whose five-game win streak ended. Greg Summers added 12 points.

