Norman Jr., W. Michigan visit ND

Western Michigan (4-6) vs. Notre Dame (4-5) Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan (4-6) vs. Notre Dame (4-5)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Lamar Norman Jr. and Western Michigan will take on Dane Goodwin and Notre Dame. The junior Norman has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Goodwin, a senior, is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Norman is averaging 18.4 points to lead the way for the Broncos. Mack Smith is also a key contributor, producing 11 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Fighting Irish have been led by Goodwin, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.LOVE FOR LAMAR: Norman has connected on 37.9 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 44 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Western Michigan has dropped its last four road games, scoring 59.5 points and allowing 89.8 points during those contests. Notre Dame has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 58.3.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Western Michigan’s offense has turned the ball over 15.9 times per game this year, but is averaging 11.7 turnovers over its last three games.

