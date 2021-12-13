No. 14 Houston takes on La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-4) vs. No. 14 Houston (8-2) Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston hosts…

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-4) vs. No. 14 Houston (8-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston hosts Louisiana-Lafayette in a non-conference matchup. Both teams are coming off of road losses on Saturday. Houston lost 83-82 to Alabama, while Louisiana-Lafayette fell 78-69 at Louisiana Tech.

SAVVY SENIORS: Houston’s Kyler Edwards, Fabian White Jr. and Josh Carlton have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Sasser has connected on 45.1 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 47 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Houston’s Edwards has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 4 of 19 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana-Lafayette has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64 points and allowing 82.3 points during those contests. Houston has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 52.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. The Louisiana-Lafayette offense has turned the ball over on 22 percent of its possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.