No. 11 Auburn looks for home win vs No. 16 LSU

No. 16 LSU (12-0, 0-0) vs. No. 11 Auburn (11-1, 0-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Auburn looks for its fourth straight win over No. 16 LSU at Auburn Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at Auburn was an 80-68 win on Feb. 2, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jabari Smith has averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the charge for Auburn. Wendell Green Jr. has paired with Smith and is producing 11.8 points and 4.8 assists per game. LSU is led by Darius Days, who is averaging 15 points and 8.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Days has connected on 38.2 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 58.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Auburn offense has recently used assists to create buckets more often than LSU. Auburn has 41 assists on 80 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while LSU has assists on 40 of 96 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: LSU has held opposing teams to 54.1 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

