No. 10 Indiana tops Penn State 70-40 behind Cardaño-Hillary

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nicole Cardaño-Hillary’s 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals led No. 10 Indiana to a 70-40 victory over Penn State in its opening Big Ten game on Monday night.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 points and Ali Patberg added 15 for the Hoosiers (6-2), who shot over 50% from the field and were 6 for 14 from 3-point range, while the Lady Lions shot 33.9% from the field and made just two of 16 3-point attempts.

Cardaño-Hillary, who missed all 10 of her shots against No. 2 N.C. State on Dec. 2, made three 3s on Monday.

Makenna Marisa led Penn State (4-5) with 21 points.

Indiana outscored Penn State 23-9 in the third quarter, including a 21-0 run lasting 7:40, to put the game out of reach.

After a slow first quarter that saw Indiana turn the ball over seven times, the Hoosiers settled in for the remainder of the game and finished with 16 turnovers.

Penn State had 22 turnovers, including nine forced on steals by Indiana. Three came from Cardaño-Hillaryin the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Lady Lions struggled on the glass and were outrebounded by Indiana 37-24. Only five of their boards were on the offensive side.

Indiana: The Hoosiers bounced back from their second loss of the season with a controlling victory over its first conference foe of the year.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Continues Big Ten play against Rutgers at home Thursday before hosting Youngstown State on Sunday.

Indiana: Wraps up a three-game homestand against Fairfield on Thursday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

