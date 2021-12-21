NKU goes up against Indiana

Northern Kentucky (4-6) vs. Indiana (9-2) Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana squares…

Northern Kentucky (4-6) vs. Indiana (9-2)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana squares off against Northern Kentucky in a non-conference matchup. Northern Kentucky came up short in an 81-68 overtime game at Eastern Kentucky in its last outing. Indiana is coming off a 64-56 win in Indianapolis over Notre Dame in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 31 percent of all Hoosiers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TREVON: Trevon Faulkner has connected on 36.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Kentucky is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 9-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Hoosiers are 0-2 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Indiana defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35 percent, the third-lowest mark in Division I. Northern Kentucky has allowed opponents to shoot 44.2 percent through 10 games (ranking the Norse 264th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.