New Hampshire faces Keene State

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 6:31 AM

Keene State vs. New Hampshire (4-4)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Hampshire Wildcats are set to battle the Owls of Division III Keene State. New Hampshire lost 64-62 at Duquesne in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jayden Martinez has averaged 17.8 points and eight rebounds this year for New Hampshire. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno is also a key facilitator, with 11.1 points and 4.3 assists per game.MIGHTY MARTINEZ: Through eight games, New Hampshire’s Jayden Martinez has connected on 47.4 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: New Hampshire scored 93 and came away with a 39-point win over Keene State when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire went 0-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Wildcats put up 71.5 points per matchup across those two games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

