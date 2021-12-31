NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » College Basketball » Nelson carries Delaware past…

Nelson carries Delaware past Charleston 67-66

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. had 22 points as Delaware narrowly beat Charleston 67-66 on Friday.

Kevin Anderson and Ryan Allen each had 14 points for Delaware (10-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association).

Allen gave Delaware a 67-63 lead with 2:34 left and Anderson made a steal on Charleston’s final possession.

John Meeks had 17 points for the Cougars (8-5, 0-1). Brenden Tucker added 15 points. Osinachi Smart had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up