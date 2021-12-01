CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » NDSU faces Northland

NDSU faces Northland

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northland vs. North Dakota State (4-3)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison will be taking on the LumberJacks of Division III Northland. North Dakota State lost 80-55 at Creighton in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds this year for North Dakota State. Grant Nelson is also a primary contributor, with 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.ROBUST ROCKY: Through seven games, North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has connected on 39.5 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 71.4 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bison offense put up 61.2 points per matchup in those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up