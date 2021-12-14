Murray State goes up against Tennessee Wesleyan

Tennessee Wesleyan vs. Murray State (8-1) CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers…

Tennessee Wesleyan vs. Murray State (8-1)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers are set to battle the Bulldogs of NAIA member Tennessee Wesleyan. Murray State is coming off a 74-72 win over Memphis in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tevin Brown has maintained a per-game average of 18.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Racers, while KJ Williams has accounted for 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Bryant Bernard has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State went 1-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Racers scored 67.7 points per contest across those three games.

