CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Murray State goes up…

Murray State goes up against Tennessee Wesleyan

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tennessee Wesleyan vs. Murray State (8-1)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers are set to battle the Bulldogs of NAIA member Tennessee Wesleyan. Murray State is coming off a 74-72 win over Memphis in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tevin Brown has maintained a per-game average of 18.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Racers, while KJ Williams has accounted for 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Bryant Bernard has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State went 1-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Racers scored 67.7 points per contest across those three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up