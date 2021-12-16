Mt. St. Mary’s faces Morgan State

Morgan State (4-6) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (3-8) Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State…

Morgan State (4-6) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (3-8)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Mount St. Mary’s look to bounce back from losses. Morgan State came up short in a 94-55 game at Longwood in its last outing. Mount St. Mary’s lost 72-66 in overtime loss at home against American in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Mount St. Mary’s’ Nana Opoku, Mezie Offurum and Malik Jefferson have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Mountaineers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Benjamin has connected on 37.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 89.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bears are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 4-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Mountaineers are 0-6 when allowing 72 or more points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Morgan State has lost its last five road games, scoring 63.6 points, while allowing 86.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Morgan State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28.1 percent of all possessions, the third-best rate in the nation. Mount St. Mary’s has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.5 percent through 11 games (ranking the Mountaineers 279th among Division I teams).

