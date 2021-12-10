Mozone, USC Upstate visit Wake Forest

South Carolina Upstate (2-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-1) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

South Carolina Upstate (2-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-1)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Bryson Mozone and South Carolina Upstate will battle Alondes Williams and Wake Forest. Mozone has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.6 over his last five games. Williams is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Williams, Daivien Williamson, Dallas Walton and Isaiah Mucius have combined to account for 60 percent of Wake Forest’s scoring this season. For South Carolina Upstate, Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 77.

STREAK SCORING: Wake Forest has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 81.8 points per game.

___

___

