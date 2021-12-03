Mozone, USC Upstate host WCU

Western Carolina (4-4) vs. South Carolina Upstate (2-5) G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina (4-4) vs. South Carolina Upstate (2-5)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Nick Robinson and Western Carolina will go up against Bryson Mozone and South Carolina Upstate. Robinson is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Mozone has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.2 over his last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have collectively scored 41 percent of South Carolina Upstate’s points this season. For Western Carolina, Robinson, Cam Bacote and Joe Petrakis have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season.NICK IS A FORCE: Robinson has connected on 42.9 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-5 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 78.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate has an assist on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) over its past three contests while Western Carolina has assists on 51 of 76 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 12.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams.

