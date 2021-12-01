CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Mostafa, Coastal Carolina upset…

Mostafa, Coastal Carolina upset South Carolina 80-56

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 9:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Coastal Carolina pulled away in the second half to upset South Carolina 80-56 on Wednesday night.

It was Coastal Carolina’s first win against a Power Five opponent since beating Utah early in the 2019-20 season.

The Chanticleers had a one-point halftime lead and opened the second on a 24-4 run and cruised from there. Mostafa scored 12 points during the stretch.

Mostafa, a sophomore center from Cairo, Egypt, was 6 of 13 from the field and 11-of-16 shooting at the free-throw line. He entered averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. It was his third double-double of the season.

South Carolina pulled to 64-52 with 8:21 remaining. Mustafa’s layup and consecutive dunks from Vince Cole and Wilfried Likayi pushed the Chanticleer’s lead to 18 with 4:42 to play.

Rudi Williams added 19 points and six assists for the Chanticleers (3-2). Cole finished with 16 points.

Erik Stevenson scored 12 points and Jacobi Wright had 12 for the Gamecocks (5-2), which ended a four-game win streak while playing in Conway for the first time. The Gamecocks shot 19% (6 of 32) from the floor and had nine turnovers in the second half.

South Carolina forward Josh Gray was ejected with 1.6 seconds remaining in the game for shoving a CCU player.

Coast Carolina beat the Gamecocks for the second time — an 88-74 victory in Columbia in 1993.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up