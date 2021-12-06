CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Moore scores 18 to lead Morgan St. over Millersville 77-71

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 8:26 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trevor Moore came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Morgan State to a 77-71 win over NCAA Division II Millersville on Monday.

Malik Miller had 10 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State (4-5).

James Sullivan had 20 points for the Marauders. Mekhi Hendricks added 13 points. Khari Williams had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

