Moore, San Jose St. host Santa Clara

Santa Clara (9-5) vs. San Jose State (6-4) Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Santa Clara (9-5) vs. San Jose State (6-4)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jalen Williams and Santa Clara will battle Omari Moore and San Jose State. J. Williams has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. Moore is averaging 15 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: San Jose State’s Moore has averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists while Trey Anderson has put up 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Broncos, J. Williams has averaged 18.7 points while Keshawn Justice has put up 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Moore has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all San Jose State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: San Jose State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.6 points while giving up 63.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. San Jose State has an assist on 51 of 84 field goals (60.7 percent) over its past three contests while Santa Clara has assists on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State has made 10.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MWC teams. The Spartans have averaged 11.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.