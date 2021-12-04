Monmouth looks to extend streak vs Canisius

Monmouth (6-1, 1-0) vs. Canisius (2-6, 0-1) Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth…

Monmouth (6-1, 1-0) vs. Canisius (2-6, 0-1)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Canisius. Monmouth has won by an average of 19 points in its last five wins over the Golden Griffins. Canisius’ last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2019, a 60-59 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has benefited heavily from its seniors. George Papas, Walker Miller, Shavar Reynolds Jr., Marcus McClary and Nikkei Rutty have combined to account for 85 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 84 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.GIFTED GEORGE: Papas has connected on 45.6 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 43 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Canisius is 0-6 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 76.

STREAK SCORING: Monmouth has won its last four road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 63.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Monmouth defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.3 percent, the 24th-best mark in the country. Canisius has allowed opponents to shoot 47.4 percent from the field through eight games (ranked 325th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.