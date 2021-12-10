McKnight, WKU visit Ole Miss

Western Kentucky (5-4) vs. Mississippi (6-2) State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Western Kentucky (5-4) vs. Mississippi (6-2)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dayvion McKnight and Western Kentucky will battle Jarkel Joiner and Mississippi. The sophomore McKnight is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games. Joiner, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Mississippi’s Joiner has averaged 16 points and 4.1 rebounds while Nysier Brooks has put up 7.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Hilltoppers, McKnight has averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Jairus Hamilton has put up 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JARKEL: Joiner has connected on 41 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rebels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Mississippi has 37 assists on 69 field goals (53.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Western Kentucky has assists on 49 of 98 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 74.4 possessions per game.

