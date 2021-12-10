CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » McKnight, WKU visit Ole Miss

McKnight, WKU visit Ole Miss

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Kentucky (5-4) vs. Mississippi (6-2)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dayvion McKnight and Western Kentucky will battle Jarkel Joiner and Mississippi. The sophomore McKnight is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games. Joiner, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Mississippi’s Joiner has averaged 16 points and 4.1 rebounds while Nysier Brooks has put up 7.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Hilltoppers, McKnight has averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Jairus Hamilton has put up 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JARKEL: Joiner has connected on 41 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rebels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Mississippi has 37 assists on 69 field goals (53.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Western Kentucky has assists on 49 of 98 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 74.4 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Retirement processing times drop for first time in months

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up