Manhattan, Fairfield meet in conference play

Manhattan (8-3, 1-1) vs. Fairfield (8-5, 2-0) Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan (8-3, 1-1) vs. Fairfield (8-5, 2-0)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Fairfield in a MAAC matchup. Manhattan beat The Citadel by three points on the road on Dec. 12, while Fairfield is coming off of a 63-50 home loss against Wagner last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Fairfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik, Caleb Green and Jesus Cruz have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 49 percent of all Stags points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Jose Perez has connected on 22.7 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Stags are 5-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 3-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Jaspers are 7-0 when converting on at least 68.8 percent of its free throws and 1-3 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Stags have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaspers. Fairfield has an assist on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) over its previous three games while Manhattan has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Jaspers have averaged 24.1 free throws per game and 28.8 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.