Maine routs D-III New England University 86-50

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 5:10 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Maine to an 86-50 win over New England University on Saturday.

Vukasin Masic had 11 points and 10 assists for Maine (3-6), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Novak Perovic added 10 points.

Alex Kravchuk had 17 points for the Division III Nor’easters. Drake Gavin added 12 points. Ric Castillo had nine rebounds.

