Maine battles New England University

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

New England University vs. Maine (2-6)

Memorial Gym(Maine), Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maine Black Bears are set to battle the Nor’easters of Division III New England University. Maine lost 73-47 at Quinnipiac in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Vukasin Masic has averaged nine points and 4.5 rebounds this year for Maine. LeChaun DuHart has complemented Masic with 7.4 points per game.MIGHTY MASIC: Through eight games, Maine’s Vukasin Masic has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 86.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Maine went 0-1 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Black Bears offense put up 62 points per contest across those one games.

