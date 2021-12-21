CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Louisville faces tough test vs No. 20 Kentucky

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Louisville (7-4) vs. No. 20 Kentucky (8-2)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Louisville. Louisville has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kentucky has moved up to No. 20 in the latest AP rankings following a win over North Carolina last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville’s Malik Williams, Noah Locke and Jarrod West have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Williams has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Louisville’s Locke has attempted 80 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 10 of 37 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 45.1 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 15.6 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

