CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Long Beach St. goes…

Long Beach St. goes up against La Sierra University

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

La Sierra University vs. Long Beach State (3-7)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach will be taking on the Golden Eagles of NAIA program La Sierra University. Long Beach State lost 73-62 to Southern California in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Long Beach State’s Colin Slater, Jordan Roberts and Joe Hampton have combined to score 41 percent of all Beach points this season, although their production has fallen to 32 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MURRAY: Across 10 games this season, Long Beach State’s Joel Murray has shot 49.2 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Beach scored 69.5 points per contest across those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up