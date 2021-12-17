CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Lipscomb battles Tennessee Wesleyan

Lipscomb battles Tennessee Wesleyan

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tennessee Wesleyan vs. Lipscomb (5-7)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons will be taking on the Bulldogs of NAIA member Tennessee Wesleyan. Lipscomb lost 97-60 to Florida State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jacob Ognacevic has averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds this year for Lipscomb. Complementing Ognacevic is Ahsan Asadullah, who is averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Bryant Bernard has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 2-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bisons offense put up 67.9 points per contest in those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up