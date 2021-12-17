Lipscomb battles Tennessee Wesleyan

Tennessee Wesleyan vs. Lipscomb (5-7) Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons will be…

Tennessee Wesleyan vs. Lipscomb (5-7)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons will be taking on the Bulldogs of NAIA member Tennessee Wesleyan. Lipscomb lost 97-60 to Florida State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jacob Ognacevic has averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds this year for Lipscomb. Complementing Ognacevic is Ahsan Asadullah, who is averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Bryant Bernard has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 2-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bisons offense put up 67.9 points per contest in those seven games.

