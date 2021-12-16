CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Lacis leads Oral Roberts over Texas-Arlington 71-62

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 10:55 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Francis Lacis had a career-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Oral Roberts defeated Texas-Arlington 71-62 on Thursday night.

DeShang Weaver had 18 points and three blocks for Oral Roberts (6-5). Max Abmas added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Trey Phipps had 10 points.

David Azore had 16 points for the Mavericks (3-6). Javon Levi added 10 points and Montez Young Jr. had 10 rebounds.

