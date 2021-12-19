La.-Monroe puts streak on line vs Lamar

ULM (7-4) vs. Lamar (2-10) Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: ULM looks for its sixth…

ULM (7-4) vs. Lamar (2-10)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ULM looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it battles Lamar. ULM is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Lamar lost 57-53 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The Warhawks are led by Andre Jones and Koreem Ozier. Jones has averaged 13.4 points and 2.1 steals while Ozier has put up 13 points per contest. The Cardinals have been anchored by Kasen Harrison and Jordyn Adams, who are scoring 7.5 and 8.2 points, respectively.ACCURATE ANDRE: Jones has connected on 15 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Warhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cards. Lamar has 20 assists on 55 field goals (36.4 percent) over its past three games while ULM has assists on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The ULM offense has scored 80.7 points per game, the 29th-highest figure in Division I. Lamar has only averaged 62.2 points per game, which ranks 268th nationally.

