La.-Monroe, App State start conference play

ULM (8-4, 0-0) vs. App State (6-7, 0-0) Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

ULM (8-4, 0-0) vs. App State (6-7, 0-0)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ULM visits App State as Sun Belt play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, ULM finished with five wins and 13 losses, while App State won seven games and lost eight.

SAVVY SENIORS: App State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 44 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDRE: Andre Jones has connected on 14.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mountaineers are 5-0 when they score at least 69 points and 1-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Warhawks are 8-0 when turning the ball over 14 times or fewer and 0-4 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK SCORING: App State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 44.

DID YOU KNOW: The ULM offense has scored 80.7 points per game, the 29th-highest figure in Division I. App State has only averaged 68 points per game, which ranks 216th nationally.

