Kigab scores 32 to lift Boise St. past Prairie View 97-60

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 12:14 AM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Abu Kigab had a season-high 32 points plus 10 rebounds as Boise State routed Prairie View 97-60 on Friday night.

Kigab shot 10 for 12 from the field. He added three blocks.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds for Boise State (6-4). Tyson Degenhart added 16 points. Mladen Armus had nine rebounds.

The 97 points were a season best for Boise State.

D’Rell Roberts had 21 points for the Panthers (0-9), whose season-opening losing streak reached nine games. DeWayne Cox added five steals.

