Jones scores 13 to carry North Texas over UMass 66-57

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:50 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones registered 13 points as North Texas topped UMass 66-57 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday.

Abou Ousmane had 13 points for North Texas (5-3). Thomas Bell added 11 points.

UMass totaled 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Noah Fernandes had 13 points with eight assists for the Minutemen (6-5). C.J. Kelly added 13 points. Greg Jones had 12 points.

