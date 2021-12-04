Jones lifts Weber St. over Portland St. 80-69

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lift Weber State to an 80-69 win…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lift Weber State to an 80-69 win over Portland State on Saturday night, the Wildcats’ eighth straight victory to open the season.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 17 points for Weber State (8-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Zahir Porter added 16 points. Koby McEwen had 12 points and six rebounds.

Michael Carter III had 14 points for the Vikings (3-4, 1-1). Marlon Ruffin added 11 points. James Jean-Marie had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

___

___

