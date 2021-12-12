CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Jolly scores 21 to lift Iona past Yale 91-77

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 10:30 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Jolly matched his season high with 21 points as Iona beat Yale 91-77 on Sunday night.

Dylan van Eyck had 17 points and five assists for Iona (9-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Quinn Slazinski added 16 points. Nelly Junior Joseph had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The 91 points were a season best for Iona.

Azar Swain scored a career-high 34 points and had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-6).

Matthue Cotton, the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

