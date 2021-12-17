CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Joiner, Ole Miss host Dayton

Joiner, Ole Miss host Dayton

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:30 AM

Dayton (7-4) vs. Mississippi (7-3)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malachi Smith and Dayton will face Jarkel Joiner and Mississippi. The freshman Smith is averaging 11.2 points and five assists over the last five games. Joiner, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Joiner, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JARKEL: Joiner has connected on 38.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Mississippi has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 58.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flyers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has 34 assists on 57 field goals (59.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Dayton has assists on 50 of 78 field goals (64.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.4 percent. The Flyers have averaged 9.9 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

