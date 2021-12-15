Jackson St. visits Drake

Jackson State (2-8) vs. Drake (6-4) Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and…

Jackson State (2-8) vs. Drake (6-4)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Drake look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Drake lost 90-80 in overtime in Atlanta to Clemson on Saturday, while Jackson State came up short in a 66-56 game at Northern Iowa on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Jayveous McKinnis is averaging 11.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks to lead the charge for the Tigers. Ken Evans Jr. is also a primary contributor, accounting for 6.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Tucker DeVries, who is averaging 13.9 points and four rebounds.DOMINANT DEVRIES: DeVries has connected on 38 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Drake has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 62.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has 35 assists on 79 field goals (44.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Jackson State has assists on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is rated second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 9.6 offensive boards per game.

