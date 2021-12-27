Incarnate Word faces tough test vs No. 17 Texas

Incarnate Word (2-10) vs. No. 17 Texas (9-2) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word (2-10) vs. No. 17 Texas (9-2)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Texas presents a tough challenge for Incarnate Word. Incarnate Word has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Texas is coming off a 68-48 home win against Alabama State on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Timmy Allen is putting up 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Longhorns. Tre Mitchell is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been led by Johnny Hughes III, who is averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Drew Lutz has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. Lutz has accounted for 10 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Incarnate Word is 0-10 when it allows at least 75 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas is a perfect 9-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Longhorns are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has allowed only 53 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Longhorns first among Division I teams. The Incarnate Word offense has averaged 67.4 points through 12 games (ranked 219th, nationally).

