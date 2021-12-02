CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Ike scores 35 to…

Ike scores 35 to lift Wyoming past Denver 77-64

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had a career-high 35 points plus 14 rebounds as Wyoming stretched its season-opening win streak to seven games, topping Denver 77-64 on Thursday night.

Hunter Maldonado had 15 points for Wyoming (7-0). Jeremiah Oden added nine rebounds and three blocks. Drake Jeffries had seven rebounds.

Michael Henn had 19 points for the Pioneers (3-6). Jordan Johnson added 11 points. KJ Hunt had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate avoids government shutdown, extends federal funding through February

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up