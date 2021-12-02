CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Horne, Tulsa visit Boise State

Horne, Tulsa visit Boise State

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tulsa (4-3) vs. Boise State (3-4)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Jeriah Horne and Tulsa will go up against Abu Kigab and Boise State. Horne has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games. Kigab is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa’s Horne, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 65 percent of all Golden Hurricane scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JERIAH: Horne has connected on 47.4 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Hurricane have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Broncos. Boise State has an assist on 28 of 67 field goals (41.8 percent) over its previous three games while Tulsa has assists on 40 of 87 field goals (46 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32 percent. The Broncos have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game and 14 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up