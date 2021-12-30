CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Holden scores 22 to lead Wright State over Milwaukee 80-75

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 9:53 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State edged past Milwaukee 80-75 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had 14 points for Wright State (5-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Tim Finke had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Milwaukee totaled 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

DeAndre Gholston scored a season-high 26 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (3-9, 1-2). Josh Thomas added 15 points and Joey St. Pierre had 11 rebounds.

