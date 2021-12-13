Hinton, SLU visit Louisville

Southeastern Louisiana (4-6) vs. Louisville (6-3) KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards…

Southeastern Louisiana (4-6) vs. Louisville (6-3)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Jalyn Hinton and Southeastern Louisiana will take on Malik Williams and Louisville. Hinton is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Williams is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Williams, Noah Locke and Jarrod West have combined to score 40 percent of Louisville’s points this season. For Southeastern Louisiana, Hinton, Keon Clergeot and Ryan Burkhardt have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Lions points over their last five.MIGHTY MALIK: Williams has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 71.

BEHIND THE ARC: Louisville’s Locke has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 33.9 percent of them, and is 6 for 19 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana is rated second among Southland teams with an average of 80.6 points per game.

