CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » High Point goes up…

High Point goes up against Guilford

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Guilford vs. High Point (4-4)

Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers are set to battle the Quakers of Division III Guilford. High Point is coming off an 83-77 win over Elon in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: John-Michael Wright has averaged 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists this year for High Point. Zach Austin is also a primary contributor, with 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wright has accounted for 44 percent of all High Point field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point went 2-3 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers offense put up 74.2 points per contest across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up